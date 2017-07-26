Shelf, which provides software to centralize a company’s content onto one platform, launched out of of closed beta today and announced a $2.2 million seed round. SeedInvest, CT Innovations, and NY Angels all participated.

The startup helps companies sort their content and organize digital resources by integrating with browsers like Firefox and Chrome or syncing with cloud storage services like Dropbox and Drive. Once the content is in Shelf, customers use in-document search, optical character recognition (OCR) technology, and advanced filters to find content by approximate date, source, tags, and more.

“Although Shelf’s search is one of the most compelling parts of the product, it is not a ‘search everything’ play,” explained Shelf founder and CEO Sedarius Perrotta, in an exclusive interview with VentureBeat. “Shelf is more like the next generation Evernote that can be used by hundreds of people at a time and still remain easily searchable and organized.”

The startup provides a software as a service (SaaS) that is free for up to four users at 5GB of storage. Paid subscription plans start at $99 per month and go up to $499 per month. Perrotta claims its beta test includes 8,000 users from departments at Amazon, Google, and Harvard Business School, among others.

According to the chief executive, Shelf is facing competition from Microsoft SharePoint, Confluence, and Bloomfire.

The seed money will be used to develop integration for Gmail, Box, Slack, and Microsoft 365; to add features; and to grow the team of 15. The startup will also use the fresh capital to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in order to enable auto-suggest, auto-tag, auto-organize, and auto-connect, said Perrotta.

Founded in 2015, Shelf is currently based in Stamford, Connecticut.