Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, announced that it has received the highest and second highest scores by Gartner for critical capabilities for Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP). Based on a five-point scale, Kony received the highest scores for External Informational Apps (4.24) and External Transactional Apps (4.24) use cases. Kony also received the second highest scores for Internal Complex Apps (4.24) and Internal Simple Apps (4.27) use cases in the July 2017 Gartner Critical Capabilities for MADP report, based on Gartner’s evaluation of 11 leading MADP vendor offerings.

Kony is also the only vendor recognized by Gartner as a Leader in mobile app development platform providers for five consecutive years, based on the June 12, 2017 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms report. As the largest provider focused purely on omni-channel, enterprise mobility and digital solutions, Kony serves more than 250 million mobile app users worldwide every day and manages more than 3.4 billion user sessions annually.

“Enabling and leveraging digital innovation has emerged as a board-level priority,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony Inc. “We believe Kony’s scores in this comprehensive report is further validation of our ability to help organizations across all industries accelerate their digital journey.”

The Gartner Critical Capabilities research outlines four major use cases for MADPs, details essential functional areas, and rates each vendor’s ability across the four scenarios. According to Gartner, “Application leaders must address a wide range of mobile app use cases across the enterprise. This research evaluates popular MADP offerings across four common use cases for external and internal app users.”

In the report, Gartner states, “Mobile app development platforms (MADP) continue to evolve rapidly to support capabilities beyond just smartphones and tablet apps, including desktop and mobile web, and new conversational user interface (UI) channels.”

According to Gartner, “This research complements Gartner’s ‘Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms,’ but has a different emphasis. Magic Quadrants highlight a broad set of criteria that includes corporate viability, vision, marketing and geographic focus. Critical Capabilities research emphasizes product features, rather than the strategic qualities of the vendors. Magic Quadrants take a holistic view of a vendor to evaluate its commercial ability to gain market share, and assess how well that vendor understands the direction of the market it is in order to remain viable and relevant. Critical Capabilities research is specifically product-focused, looking at how features in the vendors’ currently shipping products can be applied to important use cases.”

The Kony AppPlatform is an open and standards-based, integrated platform for mobile app development and beyond. It supports the entire application software development lifecycle (SDLC) and operations (DevOps) lifecycle, empowering enterprises to quickly design, build, deploy, and manage omni-channel app experiences. This full DevOps solution encompasses unique app user interface design and development tools (Kony Visualizer), powered by Kony’s mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS), API Management and backend application development offering (Kony MobileFabric). It extends fully to the Line of Business through the addition of Kony AppVantage, which allow customers to rapidly obtain secure, enterprise-grade apps as an end-to-end managed service.

Leading enterprises worldwide rely on Kony to realize the:

Fastest development and deployment speed – 50-60% savings over custom native or web development;

Richest interaction design and native user experiences – delight your customers with no-compromise, modern omni-channel experiences;

Ease and speed of backend integration – reduce cost and effort of integrating to backend APIs, databases and legacy middleware by up to 75%;

Automated protection and insights – ensure best-in-class security and analytics are enabled by default across your entire application; and

Patented cross-platform API with guaranteed SLA – future-proof your app with the only SLA that guarantees support for OS upgrades within 30 days.

