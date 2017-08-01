Google today announced 10 updates to Google Classroom and Google Forms aimed to help teachers save time and stay organized. At the same time, the company revealed that students have submitted more than 1 billion assignments since Classroom launched almost three years ago.

Google Classroom first launched in August 2014 as a learning platform for schools looking to handle assignments, coursework, and grades in a paperless way. The company has updated the service multiple times since then, including by adding a Chrome extension, a Coursework API, and email updates for parents. But now, ahead of the new school year, Google Classroom is getting its biggest update yet.

The 10 updates are as follows:

Single view of student work: To help teachers track individual student progress, there is now a dedicated page for each student in Classroom that shows all of their work in a class. Teachers and students can see the status of every assignment, make personalized learning decisions that help set goals and build skills, and use filters to see assigned work, missing work, or returned and graded work. Reorder classes (pictured above): Teachers can now order their classes to organize them based on daily schedule, workload priorities, or however will help them keep organized throughout the school year. Students can use this feature too. Decimal grading: To be as accurate with feedback as possible, educators can now use decimal points when grading assignments in Google Classroom. Transfer class ownership: Things can change a lot over the summer, including who’s teaching which class. Now, administrators and teachers can transfer ownership of Google Classroom classes to other teachers, without the need to recreate the class. The new class owner can get up to speed quickly with a complete view of past student work and resources in Google Drive. Add student profile picture on mobile: Students will soon be able to make changes to their Classroom mobile profiles directly from their mobile devices, including changing their profile picture from the Google Classroom mobile app. Provision classes with School Directory Sync: Google School Directory Sync now supports syncing Google Classroom classes from your student or management information system using IMS OneRoster CSV files. Administrators can save teachers and students time by handling class setup before the opening bell. New Classroom integrations: The newest A+ apps in the #withClassroom family include Quizizz, Edcite, Kami, and coming soon, Code.org. Display class code: Teachers can now display their class code in full screen so students can quickly join new classes. Import Quizzes in Google Forms scores into Classroom: Teachers will soon be able to import grades from Quizzes directly into Google Classroom. Add feedback in question-by-question grading in Quizzes: Question-by-question grading in Quizzes in Google Forms is being upgraded to let teachers add feedback as well.

Last but not least, Google is also launching a new resource hub in the coming weeks to help teachers get set up on their first day of Classroom. If you already use Classroom, Google is asking fellow teachers to share their favorite Classroom tips, tricks, resources, and tutorials on social media using the hashtag #FirstDayofClassroom.