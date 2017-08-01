Battery case-maker Mophie has a new charger that can power a MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad, or iPhone.

The company is announcing today the availability of its Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL, with a 19,500 mAh battery that holds enough charge to fully power a MacBook. The charger comes wrapped in a soft-touch fabric for a nicer look and feel.

The USB-C port features USB-PD technology, allowing it to charge USB-C laptops at rapid charging rates up to 30 Watts and to accept high-speed charging input when connected to USB-PD chargers.

It also has an additional USB-A output port 5V/2.4A, a role switch controlled by status button (USB-C input/USB output), and pass-through charging USB-C to USB-A. It is available exclusively at Apple stores, Apple.com, and mophie.com for $150.