Frontline Education President & CEO Will Join Panelists from Galvanize and PluralSight to Discuss Education Technology & Digital Learning

Frontline Education, an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations and millions of educators, today announced that President & CEO Tim Clifford will present on the SaaS Disruptors: Learning & Training panel at the 20th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

The conference, which takes place over two days in downtown Boston, will feature an Education Technology panel with industry leaders from Frontline Education, PluralSight and Galvanize. The panel will focus on the current state of the digital learning market as well as the panelists’ perspective on the future of digital learning in education.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel – Boston, Salon B

Panel Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Panel Time: 11:45 AM – 12:20 PM

The Education Technology panel will be webcast both live and on-demand from the conference website. Mr. Clifford will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Please contact Dana Life (Executive Assistant to Mr. Clifford): dlife@frontlineed.com to schedule a meeting.

About Frontline Education: Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 Educational Organizations and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, employee absences and attendance, professional growth and special education and interventions programs.

Corporate headquarters for Frontline Education are located in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Rockville Centre, New York and Salt Lake City, Utah. Learn more at www.frontlineeducation.com

