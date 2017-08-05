Last month RED announced its $1,200 Hydrogen One Phone, which was described as the “world’s first holographic media machine.” Today, we’re finally getting an early look at the device itself beyond the previous teaser mock-up image thanks to a video from tech-focused YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD.

In the video Brownlee describes the multiple different prototypes of the device that he got to see, touch, and hold in person. One was just a physical design model showing the final look and feel, one showed the holographic display in action, and the final version had an attached camera add-on.

When we first got word of the device, it was described as a hybrid of 2D, 3D, VR, holograms, and a bunch of other stuff all in one little package. How exactly it does VR still remains to be seen, but in the video Brownlee does explain that the 3D “four-view” content he saw caused him to be “at a loss for words,” but there is no way to show it in the video. All you can see is his reaction.

We’ve collected a few shots from the video (in a gallery below,) but you should really watch the whole thing to see it in its entirety. Brownlee also has another video diving into the phone’s details a bit more. The phone is quite large even when compared to an iPhone 7+ and has a ton of screen real estate. Interestingly the material on the back and sides is reportedly Kevlar and has a very sturdy, rugged feel.

We’ll keep updating you on the RED Hydrogen One phone once we know more. Here’s the full spec sheet

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2017