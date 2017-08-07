Sherpa, which manages, measures, and automates live and on-demand streaming videos across a company, today announced funding of $5.5 million in a round led by Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV). New investor Rally Ventures also joined.

Customers plug into Sherpa’s API to broadcast live and interactive videos for both internal (HR and training systems) and external (marketing and customer relationship management) parties. Video program administrators can access all data analytics on one centralized platform.

Sherpa cofounder and CEO K.C. Watson argues that these “in-context videos” deliver more customized and timely segments for employees and customers. “More personal chef, less all-you-can-eat buffet,” he wrote in an email to VentureBeat. “We’ll expand this machine learning development over the coming months to further our content prescription capabilities,” he added.

Sherpa supports several formats, including AR/VR and 360°. Among the 30 customers the startup claims to have are major players like Apple, Barclays, Disney, Gilead, Intel, and Levi Strauss. The subscription model is mostly based on multiyear contracts, which begin in the low six figures.

According to Watson, other companies currently competing in this sector include Brightcove, On24, and IBM.

Since its founding in 2011, Sherpa has raised a total of $7.5 million. The company will use the new money to further develop its video platform and increase sales and marketing.

Based in Redwood City, California, Sherpa currently has 22 employees.