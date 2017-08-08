Starting today, Instagram is allowing a select group of users invite a friend to join an Instagram live video broadcast. To add a person to an Instagram live video, check to see if you have a new icon in the bottom right hand corner while you are livestreaming.

Just like other Instagram live video, friends can comment, watch, or follow along. “You can remove your guest and add someone else at any time, or they can also choose to exit on their own,” according to an Instagram blog post. After livestreaming, a video can either be discarded or added to a user’s Instagram Stories.

The ability to add a friend or other user to a video is a feature not yet available in other popular apps, including YouTube and Snapchat. Facebook Live with friends became available for all Facebook users and Pages in May.

Live video with a friend or guest is expected to be available to all Instagram users in the coming months.

Replay of live video for Instagram Stories first became available in June. Last month, Facebook announced that Instagram Stories have 250 million daily active users.