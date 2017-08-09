A collection of some of the largest medical associations in the United States have joined together to throw their support behind the Human Diagnosis Project, an initiative that combines human and machine intelligence to get patients more access to speciality care.

Supporters of the effort to increase speciality care for underserved patients include the American Medical Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges, and the National Association of Community Health Centers, a collection of more than 1,400 health centers across the United States serving 25 million people.

More than 6,000 doctors have contributed to the project for patient diagnosis and treatment since 2014.

Human Diagnosis Project uses natural language processing and other forms of AI to help general practitioners in health clinics and underserved communities to diagnose an illness and connect patients with specialists.

“We have brought them together to help expand physician access to the underserved of America using AI,” Human Diagnosis Project founder Jay Komameni told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

Human Diagnosis Project is currently in use in 10 health centers, and plans to scale to 10,000 public hospitals, clinics, and community health centers in the next five years.

In February, the Human Diagnosis Project was named a semi-finalist for 100&Change, a MacArthur Foundation contest to give a world-changing idea $100 million.