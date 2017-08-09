Netlify, a startup that’s building software tools to help drive the future of web development, announced today that it has raised $12 million in series A funding. Andreessen Horowitz led the round, which also included existing investors Bloomberg Beta, Designer Fund, and Tank Hill Ventures.

The startup’s software helps companies build and globally deploy high-performance websites. Developers point Netlify’s system at a git code repository and it will pre-build the website and deploy it across the startup’s global content delivery network.

Website content deployed in that way gets cached in the Netlify CDN as a static webpage, meaning that it’s faster to load than a traditional monolithic site. For dynamic content like shopping checkouts, Netlify will hook up particular services inside those static pages. Mathias Biilmann Christensen, Netlify’s CEO and cofounder, said that performance is especially important when it comes to serving sites to mobile users, who expect pages to load quickly.

The company also offers a content management system that lets non-technical users write blog posts and other content and then integrates that content with a site’s existing git workflow (on the backend) so that developers can easily interact with it. (Meanwhile, non-technical users don’t have to worry about learning git.)

Peter Levine, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will join Netlify’s board as part of the deal.

The company’s biggest initiative for right now is building out a series of microservices that will help users of its technology perform key functions, like operating ecommerce pages and providing subscriptions. This funding will help Netlify hire more people to work on those projects and build out its sales and marketing team.