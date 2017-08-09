Parse.ly, an analytics platform aimed at online publishers, has closed a $6.8 million series B round of funding led by existing investors Grotech Ventures and Blumberg Capital, with participation from Felton Group, FundersClub, and DreamIt, among other angel investors.

The New York-based company also said that it had recently achieved profitability for the first time.

Parse.ly launched its flagship “Dash” product in 2012 with a view to helping publishers and media companies grow their audience and attain insights into what people are reading on their site and how they got there.

In 2015, the company launched an entirely new platform, built on a new infrastructure and adopting a new unified approach that considered the multiple ways publishers seek revenue beyond straight forward advertising — including paywalls, research reports, events, ecommerce, and sponsored content.

Parse.ly had raised around $6 million in prior funding and with its latest cash injection said it plans to “expand client capacity amidst the internet explosion,” according to a statement issued by the company.

Previously, Parse.ly claimed as customers such notable media clients as Time, Hearst, Condé Nast, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, and today it also claims more consumer-focused brands, including HelloFresh and Ben & Jerry’s.

“We’re quickly seeing the convergence of brands and publishers,” explained Parse.ly CEO Sachin Kamdar, “publishers focused on building a loyal digital audience, and brands focused on growing relationships directly with consumers. The key to navigating this shift is helping all parties understand attention through data at scale.”