Well-known Clubs, Leagues, and Associations Joining TeamSnap

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 9, 2017–

TeamSnap, the household name in integrated sports management, announced today it has acquired Korrio, a cloud-based service for organizing and sharing youth sports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“TeamSnap has become the platform amateur sports participants and organizers cannot live without,” said Dave DuPont, CEO of TeamSnap. “We’re excited to welcome Korrio’s outstanding base of customers. They will appreciate the breadth of capabilities our platform provides and love how it simplifies their lives.”

This acquisition highlights TeamSnap’s continued momentum and reinforces TeamSnap’s position as the leading communication and coordination platform for amateur sports. TeamSnap’s tightly integrated, easy-to-use products, expansive platform, dominant team market share and passionately strong customer approval make TeamSnap the first choice for online sports management.

“On behalf of our customers, we are thrilled to partner with TeamSnap,” said Steve Goldman, CEO of Korrio. “We believe they have the vision and resources to leverage their leading position among consumers and build out the next generation of club and league software.”

About TeamSnap

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colo., TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. Over fifteen million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap’s web and smartphone apps to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. TeamSnap makes organizing sports as simple as click, tap and go. For more information, please visit www.teamsnap.com.

