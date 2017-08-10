Lyft today announced the acqui-hire of startups DataScore and YesGraph to fuel its continued pace of growth and better serve drivers.

About 25 people from both companies will join Lyft, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat. As part of the deal, Lyft will also acquire YesGraph’s referral program tech.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The DataScore team will join Lyft to scale growth for the on-demand ride app and improve customer acquisition, while YesGraph’s work in rewards programs will be utilized to grow and improve the Lyft Driver Referral Program, which allows you to recommend a Lyft driver to a friend.

Last month Lyft announced that it surpassed the one million rides a day benchmark, and said it now serves near 80 percent of the U.S. population.

In another move to improve Lyft’s infrastructure, in March the company acquired FinitePath.