Sverica Capital Management LLC (“Sverica”) today announced that it had acquired a majority interest in Women’s Health USA (“WHUSA”). The investment marks Sverica’s fourth investment from Fund IV.

Based in Avon, CT, WHUSA is a leading national physician practice management organization focused on women’s health, including OBGYN and In Vitro Fertilization. WHUSA provides physician practices with a full suite of practice management solutions including revenue cycle management, payor contracting, EMR & technology management, financial & accounting, risk management, and others. WHUSA’s unique model creates true partnerships, which allow affiliate physician groups to retain their identity and autonomy while providing best-in-class operational management, capital for growth, and liquidity to partner physicians. Robert E. Patricelli, founder and CEO, said, “Our new partnership with Sverica will give WHUSA the capital and backing to grow faster and to be more supportive of women’s health physicians who are looking to remain independent but at the same time be part of a national network of high quality professionals.”

Dave Finley, Managing Director at Sverica said, “We are pleased to partner with WHUSA and its management team to continue building the leading women’s health organization in the US.” Gregg Osenkowski, Vice President at Sverica added, “We were attracted to WHUSA because of their joint venture model which allows physicians to remain autonomous but also leverage all the resources and expertise of a national practice management platform.”

About Women’s Health USA

Founded in 1997, WHUSA provides OBGYN, In Vitro Fertilization, and other specialty women’s health practices with a full suite of practice management solutions including payor contracting, revenue cycle management, EMR support, financial & human resources management, merger & acquisition support, ancillary services development, and risk management services. WHUSA’s unique partnership model enables physicians and physician groups to maintain their independence, while leveraging the resources of a national organization. For more information, please visit www.whusa.com.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica is a leading lower-middle-market-focused private equity firm that has raised over $700 million of investment capital across four funds. The firm acquires and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since 2001, Sverica has maintained a “high touch” operating philosophy of taking an active role in portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

