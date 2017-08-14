Upping the stakes in an already epic round of backbiting on Uber’s board, Benchmark today sent an open letter to Uber employees explaining why it decided to sue founder Travis Kalanick. The influential VC firm then posted the open letter on Google Docs and posted a link on Twitter.

An open letter to Uber employees from Benchmark: https://t.co/YQN8hQ9MjH — Benchmark (@benchmark) August 14, 2017

The move is an unorthodox one. Board communications to employees are usually handled by a top manager or Chairman, and rarely if ever by an outside investor like a VC firm. But now that the boardroom battle has spilled over into the public view in an ugly way, Benchmark appears to be waging a battle to win over the hearts and minds of other shareholders, starting with those inside Uber’s rank and file.

“We know that many of you are asking why Benchmark filed a lawsuit against Travis last week. Perhaps the better question is why we didn’t act sooner,” the letter said, adding further on: “We are sorry that it has taken us so long to do the right thing.”

Despite such contrition, Benchmark also took a few swings at Kalanick, pointing out that the firm warned Kalanick a month ago it would sue him if he didn’t honor commitments such as modifying a voting agreement to ensure an independent board. “We waited and waited, watching as things deteriorated even further,” Benchmark wrote. “Eventually we felt that we could wait no longer and took action.”

Rather than cooperating as he promised, Benchmark contends, Kalanick meddled in the search for his successor: “It has appeared at times as if the search was being manipulated to deter candidates and create a power vacuum in which Travis could return.” At least one coveted candidate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman, pulled out as a candidate for CEO. The letter also pointed out that Uber has gone without a CFO, traditionally the most powerful role in a company, for more than two years.

Benchmark also offered some back-handed praise to the current executives implementing the recommendations of the Holder Report written in the wake of a series of scandals at Uber. The letter said they are making “commendable progress” on the report’s recommended changes, but “many of the most important issues agreed to by the board remain unaddressed.” Benchmark also said that the full report included information omitted in the version Uber’s board made public. “To describe it as hard-hitting would be an understatement,” the letter said.

On Thursday, Benchmark sued Kalanick for fraud, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty, alleging that he had abused, through “material misstatements and fraudulent concealment” of information, a 2016 board decision that let him appoint three new board members. The lawsuit is seeking to remove Kalanick from Uber’s board.

Uber’s board is divided over Benchmark’s approach, with some members, along with many investors, against the lawsuit. On Friday, another shareholder group struck back against Benchmark, demanding it divest some of its assets. Uber is weighing two other offers to buy shares from existing investors, including Japan’s Softbank.

Below is Benchmark’s letter in full.