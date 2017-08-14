Banking, Technology and Telecommunications Industry Leader Appointed to Kony’s Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 14, 2017–

The Board of Directors of Kony, Inc. today announced the appointment of Andy W. Mattes to Kony’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mattes will join a distinguished group of board members, including Insight Ventures partner Peter Sobiloff, W Capital Partners managing director Todd Miller, Telstra Ventures investment director Steve Schmidt, Softbank Capital partner Steve Murray, and Georgian Partners managing partner Justin LaFayette.

Mattes currently serves as the president and chief executive officer, and member of the board of directors, for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), and is responsible for driving the organization’s global strategies and performance to enable secure, software-defined connected commerce and related services across the financial and retail industries. With more than 30 years of experience in corporate management, mergers and acquisitions, growth strategies and equity management, Mattes has a strong track record of driving growth and improving profitability in large, global businesses. Prior to joining Diebold Nixdorf in 2013, Mattes held a series of senior leadership positions at a number of high-tech companies, including HP and Siemens.

“We are honored to have Andy join our Board of Directors,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “Andy’s distinguished history of senior leadership roles at market-leading companies, and his depth and expertise in technology and financial industries make him an outstanding addition to our board.”

“Digital and mobile innovation is fast becoming the catalyst for unprecedented change in many industries,” said Mattes. “As the undisputed leader in enterprise mobility, Kony has successfully helped organizations around the world transform with innovative, market-leading technology and expertise. I look forward to working with Tom and Kony’s Board of Directors as the company takes full advantage of the digital trend and executes on its growth strategy.”

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. Kony was also named a “Leader” by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., in The Forrester Wave™ for Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. In addition, Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

