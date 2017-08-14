It’s the end of an era for DVD and Blu-ray fans in the U.K. and Germany, as Amazon has announced the end of its LoveFilm by Post service in the two European markets where it still operates.

The internet giant sent an email to subscribers today, notifying them that it will now be putting all its proverbial video eggs in the streaming basket due to a “decreasing demand for DVD and Blu-ray rental.” LoveFilm by Post will officially close on October 31, 2017.

Founded in 2002, LoveFilm was pretty much known as the Netflix of Europe (before Netflix started rolling out there in 2012), insofar as it offered an online streaming service and postal service for physical discs. Unlike Netflix, which elected to go public, LoveFilm was snapped up by Amazon in 2011 for a reported $200 million, before rebranding the streaming facet of the service as Amazon Prime Instant Video three years later. Rather than pulling the plug on LoveFilm by Post, Amazon chose to keep the service running, though it did pull the service from Scandinavia back in 2013.

Death of DVDs

Though Netflix’s disc rental service is still running in the U.S., it represents a tiny part of its 100 million-strong subscriber base — a mere four million people still pay to have Blu-ray and DVD titles dispatched through their mailbox. The downwards trajectory likely means Netflix’s postal service will be pulled at some point too, though the company hasn’t given any indication as to when — or if — this will happen.

High-quality streaming is becoming more widespread, with 4K, and HDR now commonplace across video-streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Video, and Google Play Movies. But the DVD and Blu-ray industry isn’t dead yet — it’s merely on its way out. In the U.S. last year, consumers spent $12 billion on renting and buying physical-format discs, down 7 percent on the previous year, according to trade organization Digital Entertainment Group. Conversely, subscription streaming surged 23 percent to $6.23 billion.

It’s a similar story in most other markets too, which is why Amazon’s latest move should not come as a major surprise. In the U.K., film and TV streaming and downloads overtook physical format sales for the first time this year — a milestone moment years in the making. Nonetheless, it will still likely disappoint many who prefer the offline reliability brought by DVD and Blu-ray discs, which bypass the need for broadband to be able to enjoy it. Furthermore, there are many more old and rare titles available on disc that have yet to make it to streaming.

LoveFilm by Post will continue as normal until October 31, and the last billing will take place on September 30. Needless to say, Amazon will now be pushing its streaming service to disc-lovers, and is already bigging up its Prime Video memberships, Fire TV sticks, and more.

You can read the full email from LoveFilm below.