Intel CEO Brian Krzanich joined the leaders of Merck and Under Armour in resigning from the Trump admininstration’s American Manufacturing Council.

He did so to “call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing.” The move will open a wider divide between Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., as Trump has appeared to alienate business CEOs who would ordinarily be the last ones to stand in protest against an American president.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, one of the nation’s most prominent black CEOs, quit the council on Monday morning because Donald Trump failed to quickly condemn the white supremacist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy,” Frazier wrote, clearly taking a stand against Trump’s early tweet condemning hatred “on many sides,” rather than calling out the white supremacists.

After Frazier resigned, Trump lashed out at him on Twitter, saying Frazier would have more time to “lower ripoff drug prices.” Then Under Armour’s Kevin Plank resigned, and on Monday evening, Krzanich also quit the council.

Here’s the full text of Krzanich’s blog post.