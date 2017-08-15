Amazon today announced plans to launch Instant Pickup, a new service for Amazon Prime or Prime Student members that fulfills orders made with the Amazon app in two minutes or less. All Instant Pick Ups will initially operate out of lockers on college campuses, an Amazon spokesperson told VentureBeat.

Instant Pickup will launch this week at five locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Berkeley, Calif., Columbus, Ohio, and College Park, Maryland. Since 2015, Amazon has opened 22 pickup locations on or near college campuses across the United States.

Among hundreds of products eligible for purchases include electronics, snacks, beverages, and Amazon devices like the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire tablets, and Fire TV.

The expansion of services on college campuses comes as Amazon grows its physical footprint elsewhere in the world. Beyond the 400 Whole Foods locations that come with acquiring the company for $13,7 billion, Amazon has eight bookstores, with five more on the way for the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle.

Amazon is also reportedly exploring new brick-and-mortar locations for the sale of larger items like furniture and home appliances, anonymous sources told the New York Times.