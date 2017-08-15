Experienced Professionals from Lindsay Goldberg, Credit Suisse, and Jefferies Expand Deal Origination and Execution Capabilities

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (AEP), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced three new professionals have joined the firm. Maxwell Schechter joins the firm as Vice President of Business Development focusing on deal origination and marketing. James Lee and Shan Siddiqui join AEP as Associates concentrating on the evaluation, due diligence and execution of new investment opportunities.

“Max, James and Shan are excellent additions to our team,” said Timothy Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “These appointments allow us to improve and expand our capabilities in deal origination and execution.”

Angeles Equity Partners I, L.P. and its parallel funds (collectively, “AEP I”) have $360 million in capital commitments from a diverse group of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, endowments, foundations, a sovereign wealth fund, and alternative asset managers in North America and Europe. AEP I focuses on North American-based companies across a wide range of sectors, specifically targeting businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. Angeles Equity Partners pursues control-oriented equity investments in closely held or family-owned businesses, and non-core subsidiaries of larger companies, as well as buy-and-build opportunities with proven executives.

“We are excited about the growth and evolution of our team,” said Jordan Katz, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We believe all three will have a significant impact on our firm, and clearly demonstrate our commitment to building a talented team.”

Prior to joining Angeles Equity Partners, Max Schechter worked at Lindsay Goldberg, where he coordinated the firm’s business development activities. While at Lindsay Goldberg, his responsibilities included sourcing potential investment opportunities, developing intermediary relationships and managing the firm’s Affiliate Partner network. Prior to his experience at Lindsay Goldberg, Max was involved in private equity fundraising at both The Riverside Company and MVision Private Equity Advisers. Max earned a B.A. in Economics from Princeton University.

Previous to Angeles Equity Partners, James Lee was as an analyst in the Investment Banking Division of Jefferies in the Leveraged Finance and Restructuring & Recapitalization Groups. James received a B.S. in Finance, with a minor in Economics, from the University of Kansas.

Before joining Angeles Equity Partners, Shan Siddiqui was an analyst in the Investment Banking Division of Credit Suisse in the Leveraged Finance Origination & Restructuring Group. Shan began his career in the Global Industrials Group of the Investment Banking Division of Citigroup. Shan received a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Georgia.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

