Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, today announced that it has helped Loop Med, Inc. (Loop) quickly develop and deliver a new medical messaging application, built using Kony AppVantage, that connects healthcare providers to surgery patients’ support networks. The Loop app enables healthcare providers to easily and securely send messages to the patient’s selected family and friends regarding their status throughout each phase of surgery. By streamlining the information-sharing process, the Loop app is able to improve healthcare provider efficiency and patient satisfaction, while providing peace of mind to their supporters.

Loop is a San Francisco Bay Area company founded in 2015 by a diverse group of medical professionals to improve healthcare communication by supporting patients and their loved ones through difficult times. The Loop vision is to bridge the communication gap between providers, patients, and their support system to promote better healthcare outcomes and operational efficiencies.

“Our goal at Loop is to empower patients and improve facility workflow by enhancing healthcare communication,” said Shannon Griffin, co-founder and chief executive officer, Loop. “With Kony AppVantage, we didn’t have to worry about the technical development of our mobile app and instead could focus on the innovative product design and implementation. With Kony, we were able to go live in the high barrier-to-entry healthcare setting with a top-notch service within an accelerated timeframe.”

Loop selected Kony AppVantage because it delivers enterprise-grade apps on a secure platform compliant with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations. By working with Kony, Loop is supported through its entire mobile application development lifecycle, from design and development to deployment and management.

“We were looking for a turnkey solution that would enable us to deliver private and secure native apps,” said Crispin Clarke, co-founder and chief product officer, Loop. “With live prototypes comparable to a production environment, deep technical expertise and the ability to scale rapidly, Kony AppVantage helped us bring our vision to reality and then improve upon it.”

As a dual system application, Loop benefits both patients and healthcare providers. For patients, Loop creates a direct link between healthcare providers and their support networks giving patients and their loved ones reduced anxiety, better coordination, and greater understanding of the medical process. For providers, Loop helps healthcare staff track patients on the day of surgery and easily provide status updates to supporters allowing caregivers to spend more time with the patient rather than making phone calls. The Loop app fosters a more informed experience for patients and their supporters and provides an opportunity to increase patient engagement and satisfaction with the healthcare facility.

“At Kony, we believe in the power of digital innovation to transform people’s lives,” said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president of Americas, Kony, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with Loop as they deliver world-class apps that revolutionize healthcare communication. We look forward to working with Loop to find new ways to improve the collaboration and connection between healthcare providers and their patients through innovative applications.”

