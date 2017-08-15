Lock maker Schlage has announced that its Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt now works with Android smartphones. And with a Wi-Fi adapter, you’ll be able to open your front door deadbolt from anywhere in the world.

Schlage, which is a brand of Allegion and has been around as a lock company for nearly 100 years, is the latest company to marry mobile technology, the Internet of Things (making everyday objects smart and connected), and security technology.

Schlage built the remote tech for a variety of scenarios. You could, for instance, let a delivery driver bring a package inside your house and then lock the door after the driver leaves. Or you could use your smartphone to unlock the door for kids or elderly parents who accidentally lock themselves out of the house. The company originally created a Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt for iOS users in 2015.

Image Credit: Schlage

“We have a history of creating smart products that make consumer feel secure,” said Bruno Solari, a spokesman for Schlage, in an interview with VentureBeat.

A companion device enables the remote unlocking. The Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter is a simple wall plug-in that provides both Android and iOS users to access their locks remotely.

With this update, consumers with an Android phone can now use the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt. Additionally, consumers can add the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter (sold separately) to their home Wi-Fi networks to control their Schlage Sense from anywhere. The Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter offers remote access to both iOS and Android smartphone users through the Schlage Sense app.

The free app lets you create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their code on the lock’s touchscreen. You can also schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you want them to. And you can use the Wi-Fi Adapter to check on the lock’s status from anywhere, so you never have to wonder if the front door was left unlocked. The Wi-Fi Adapter will also send push notifications when the lock is used. You can view past activity for the lock and the codes on the app, and you can update settings and check battery life too.

Schlage has been creating smart locks since 2009. The deadbolt sells for $230, and the Wi-Fi Adapter sells for $70.