CellSavers, a company specializing in on-demand repairs for mobile devices, has announced a name change and a fresh $25 million in funding as it looks to expand into all manner of domestic digital repair services.

Founded out of San Francisco in 2015, CellSavers has so far offered direct-to-home (or office) repairs for smartphones and tablets, claiming more than 100,000 customers over the past couple of years. In the process, the company has raised around $18 million in funding from such notable backers as Sequoia Capital and Carmel Ventures.

With another $25 million in the bank, CellSavers is now looking to cover everything from flat-screen repairs and TV wall-mounting to security cameras and home-automation products. To support this new objective, the company is also now changing its name to Puls.

The smart home market is expected to be worth $138 billion by 2023, according to a recent report from Markets and Markets, with a 13 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next six years. This is certainly why Puls is looking to scale beyond being a simple mobile phone and tablet repair service.

“We’re on a mission, and with incredible team members, partners, and advisors, we’re perfectly positioned to tackle one of the biggest gaps between consumers and the proliferating of digital devices at the center of our lives,” explained Puls CEO and cofounder Eyal Ronen. “While tech products are becoming smarter every year, it’s getting harder to configure or fix them. We’ve cracked the code on how to deliver same-day service that’s seamless to the customer, rewarding for the technician, and scalable as a business.”

Puls promises to cover home automation products from any manufacturer and will cover the “full lifecycle” of a digital device, including installation, setup, demonstration, integration, repair, and more. The company said that it currently has 1,000 vetted technicians in more than 40 U.S. markets, and it promises support will be on the scene within 60 minutes in most of its covered locations.

The $25 million round of funding was led by Red Dot Capital Partners, with participation from new investors, including Samsung’s emerging technology fund Samsung Next, Maverick Ventures, and Kreos Capital. Existing investors Sequoia Capital and Carmel Ventures also joined the round.