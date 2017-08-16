For many, Facebook is pretty much the only way to “remember” friends’ and family members’ birthdays.

Unless you’ve chosen to hide your big day through the app’s settings, you’ll likely be inundated with well-wishes on your birthday each year. According to Facebook product director Mike Nowak, 45 million people mete out birthday wishes on the social network every day.

Put simply, Facebook is a big deal for birthdays.

With that in mind, Facebook has announced a handful of new tools to help you mark your own and your friends’ birthdays.

While Facebook has embraced charitable donations for a number of years already and also supports personal fundraisers to cover things like medical bills and tuition fees, the company is now making it easier to dedicate your birthday to a charitable cause. Two weeks before your birthday, you’ll be prompted to set up a fundraiser for your big day — to be clear, this isn’t about funding your big party, it’s about raising money for 750,000 nonprofits in the U.S.

So rather than getting flowers or gifts through the mail, you can now automatically send your friends a notification asking them to give money to a good cause instead.

Alongside this, Facebook is continuing its push into video by encouraging you to share an auto-generated personalized video to mark a friend’s birthday.

A video will show up on the day, inviting you to share it with your friend — so rather than posting your usual quirky “happy birthday, dawg” message, you can save yourself even more hassle by simply resharing the work of Facebook’s algorithms.

Your friend will love you for it, we promise.