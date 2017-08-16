Market’s First Social Selling CRM Enriches Microsoft Office 365 Contacts and Companies With Social Business Insights, Advancing User Adoption

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 16, 2017–

Nimble, the award-winning pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, today announced the launch of Nimble Smart Contacts Add-In for Microsoft Edge. The new add-in delivers social business insights on people and businesses within Microsoft’s Web browser, thusly enabling Microsoft Office 365 and Outlook users to make and manage authentic connections far more easily everywhere they work.

Nimble synchronizes individual emails, calendars and contacts as well as social networks into a shared team relationship manager, enriched with rich social and business profiles for Office 365 and Outlook users everywhere they work. Multi-channel support spans the web (via Edge, Chrome, Safari and Firefox plug-ins); and popular web applications (Microsoft Teams, Dynamics 365, and Skype) in addition to email, calendar and contacts, in the cloud with Office 365, on the desktop (Windows and Mac) and on mobile devices (iOS and soon on Android).

“Microsoft Office 365 customers need a simple contact management platform to add on top of Office 365 and Outlook to provide them what’s missing, a simple smart social sales and marketing relationship manager,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “We founded Nimble to deliver what people loved about GoldMine, great team contact management that sales people love to use blended with social sales and marketing that automatically builds your CRM from your Office 365 data and then works with you inside of Microsoft Edge everywhere you work.”

“Until we found Nimble, our employees primarily managed contacts in their personal email and social media accounts,” explained Mark Fidelman, Managing Director of Fanatics Media. “Our legacy CRM system failed to deliver the business context we needed because employees didn’t have time to log each interaction with every constituent in an isolated CRM system and it was time-consuming to research someone’s digital footprint. With Nimble, we vastly improved our ability to build authentic relationships across the customer journey with dynamic, contextual information in Microsoft Edge and everywhere we work online.”

Pricing and Availability

Nimble is available for a free 14 day trial and offers a Business edition at $25 per user, per month. The Nimble Smart Contacts Add-in extension is available to all Microsoft Edge, Office 365, Outlook desktop Windows/Mac and Outlook iOS users. The Nimble Add-in will be available for Outlook Mobile Android users within the next few months.

Resources

Nimble Named Market Leader and #1 in Overall Satisfaction in CRM/Sales Intelligence

Nimble has been named best CRM in Market Leadership, Ease of Use and Satisfaction by many experts including: Nimble Named 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner, Nimble Named a Winner in 2017 CRM Watchlist for a Third Year, Joining Salesforce and Microsoft, Nimble Named #1 CRM by G2 Crowd for Customer Satisfaction in Latest 2017 CRM Rankings for the Fourth Year in a Row, Nimble Tops Satisfaction Ratings in G2Crowd’s Spring 2017 Small-Business CRM Software Grid Report.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the award-winning social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams. Every day, people use it to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Ranked #1 in Overall Satisfaction by G2 Crowd, Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of Salesforce Automation, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Connect with Nimble on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Located in Santa Monica, CA, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community. Nimble Voted Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2017.

