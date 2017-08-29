EASE Applications Provides Secure, Real-time Communications on Surgical Procedures to Patients’ Families

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, today announced EASE Applications delivered a new medical messaging application, built on the Kony AppPlatform, to enhance patients’ experience by enabling hospital staff to securely share text, photo, and video updates to a patient’s family. The HIPAA compliant Electronic Access to Surgical Events (EASE) application enables healthcare providers to send updates easily and securely regarding a patient’s status from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), operating room, radiology, catheterization lab or medical floor. With more than 70,000 users, EASE has been proven to significantly improve patient satisfaction, patient loyalty to hospitals, and the workflow of healthcare providers.

EASE has been shown to benefit users at each point in the healthcare delivery process. In a recent study of over 8,000 families, 99 percent responded that EASE reduced their anxiety and 81 percent reported that the availability of EASE would influence their choice of hospital. In addition, patient satisfaction scores increased by 6 percent for patients who used EASE compared to patients who did not use the application.

“The era of the connected patient is here and EASE Applications wants to lead in medical innovation and patient engagement,” said Patrick de la Roza, chief executive officer, EASE Applications. “As hospitals strive to achieve the triple aim of increasing patient satisfaction, improving population health, and reducing the cost of care, we can provide a powerful tool to improve patient and family satisfaction. Kony’s market-leading platform allowed us to deliver a secure and sustainable system where we can achieve our vision of transforming medical communication and connecting loved ones throughout the healthcare experience.”

The EASE system was started in 2013 by a pediatric cardiac surgeon and two pediatric cardiac anesthesiologists, with a mission to reduce anxiety and provide transparency to nervous parents seeking information about their child’s surgery and condition. With security and privacy as a top priority, EASE Applications chose the Kony AppPlatform to help develop an enterprise-grade app that enables secure, HIPAA compliant communication of patient status updates, in order to protect private health information. The cloud-based Kony AppPlatform also enables EASE Applications to scale its digital infrastructure as the company evolves.

For doctors and nurses, EASE creates workflow efficiency and makes communication simple and secure without adding additional processes. For healthcare facilities, EASE generates in-app surveys that can be easily customized, giving the hospital the ability to collect the data it needs to track and improve patient satisfaction.

“At Kony, we’re committed to helping companies deliver world-class apps that provide value and exceptional experiences for users,” said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president of Americas, Kony, Inc. “The EASE app is proving that digital technology can make a positive difference in enhancing patient experience. As stated in the case study featured in the New England Journal of Medicine, it is dramatically impacting patient satisfaction scores which is arguably the most important outcome for hospitals.”

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the highest score in the current offering category in Mobile Infrastructure Services by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., according to The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Infrastructure Services, Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

About EASE Applications

EASE is a communication platform for increasing patient engagement and patient satisfaction scores. EASE allows for the secure transmission of custom texts, photos and videos from medical professionals to their patients and their patients’ loved ones. 256-bit encryption offers online banking-level security that you know and trust. With the click of a button, patients can add family and friends to keep them informed and relaxed. All messages sent disappear after 60 seconds and nothing is saved to the mobile device. Always Connected. Always at EASE.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

