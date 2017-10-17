ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 17, 2017–

PierianDx announced today that Cleveland Clinic will utilize its integrated “one space” workflow and analysis solution, Clinical Genomicist Workspace (CGW), to advance precision medicine for patients.

“We are excited that Cleveland Clinic has joined our expanding customer network,” said PierianDx CEO Ted Briscoe. “Clinical labs everywhere are recognizing that advancing precision medicine demands a comprehensive platform capable of handling a wide range of constitutional and somatic assays that is easily integrated into their existing enterprise ecosystem.”

By joining the PierianDx customer network, Cleveland Clinic can access the shared constitutional and somatic genomic data within CGW’s knowledgebase, a robust database comprised of millions of biomedical findings driven by public and highly curated sources.

“Genomic data sharing and collaboration have become increasingly essential to producing clinically actionable outcomes for patients,” noted Rakesh Nagarajan, Chief Biomedical Informatics Officer for PierianDx. “More customers like Cleveland Clinic contributing to our knowledgebase will amplify the intelligence of our platform that is constantly updated with the latest curated publications, population frequency data, FDA drug label and treatment guidelines, and reported disease variants.”

About PierianDx

PierianDx enables clinical labs to deliver patient-specific diagnosis and treatments based on an individual’s DNA for cancers and hereditary diseases. Utilizing PierianDx’s comprehensive and integrated “one space” workflow and analysis solution, Clinical Genomicist Workspace (CGW), clinical labs create more streamlined and accurate analysis, interpretation, and reporting needed to accelerate their personalized medicine programs. For more information, please visit www.pieriandx.com or @PierianDx on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171017006298/en/

PierianDx

Brad Herrick, 314-238-4476

brad.herrick@pieriandx.com