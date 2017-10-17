Google is giving its Calendar web app a bit of a spit-shine today in addition to rolling out a bunch of new features for G Suite users.

The new Google Calendar borrows from the existing native mobile app. It now sports a cleaner color palette and a responsive layout that automatically adjusts to whatever screen you’re on.

Within businesses, G Suite admins can now include details about specific meeting rooms at the organization, such as a room name, where it’s located, its capacity, and facilities such as audiovisual equipment.

This means that whenever someone within the company wants to book a space, or simply get a heads up on what kind of room an already-scheduled meeting is being hosted in, they can just hover their pointer over the room name within Google Calendar to see the details.

Additionally, it’s now possible to view contact information for meeting participants when you hover over their names in a Calendar invite, and invites can also now be configured with rich formatting and hyperlinks. This means organizers can bold or italicize text, or link to websites or other documents stored in the cloud.

Other notable updates rolling out to Google Calendar on the web today include the ability to manage multiple calendars side-by-side while in “day” view, which could prove useful for personal assistants and admin staff who have to schedule meetings on behalf of other people.

These new business-focused features can be enabled by G Suite admins from today, while individuals can access the new Calendar interface through the settings in the upper right-hand corner of the main view.