Ad fraud isn’t becoming more prevalent — the fraudsters are just getting slicker. Staying ahead of their learning curve is the key, and collaboration is the crucial element. Join this VB Live event to learn how to detect fraud and circle the wagons against the fraudsters.

Register here for free.

Fraud is a massive problem across the mobile advertising ecosystem. A recent study found marketers lost $7.2 billion last year; another shows that advertisers are likely to lose $16.4 billion to ad fraud in 2017.

Fraudsters follow the money — and as swindling techniques get more sophisticated, the number of fingers in your pocket, no matter where you are in the ecosystem, multiply.

In other words, fraud was initially aimed at the volume of clicks and views advertisers were after, and up popped the sale of masked incent traffic, masking adult traffic, and auto redirect and simple bots. Advertisers grew more sophisticated in their targeting, and the cheaters kept pace, with farms and more complex bots that can be secreted in in-app purchases, not to mention click spamming, click injection and ad stacking.

More complex fraud means it’s more difficult than ever to identify it. Knowing it happens is the first step; knowing what to look for, and adopting the right tools to identify it is the second. Fraud can be flagged by omens like very low conversion rates, mean time to install, duplicate clicks per IP and device, and ad stacking. And that means that advertisers, vendors and mobile measurement partners need to collaborate consistently and transparently.

Every player in the mobile advertising ecosystem is impacted. Failing to identify fraud means it spreads; paying for fraud perpetuates it — and discovering that you’ve paid for it can destroy the trust and relationships between players. Unchecked, fraud torpedoes ROI and trashes workflows whenever it raises its head unexpectedly for all three. It’s essential to develop strategies to work more closely with your partners, develop a better understanding of the mobile advertising ecosystem, and cooperate more transparently to protect against fraud.

The problem is that making a game plan can be complex, because every affected player defines fraud differently, every player has different benchmarks, and different benchmarks are needed for each app type, geo, traffic source, and more.

Join this VB Live event to learn how to tackle that complexity, how to define benchmarks, detect and manage fraud, and work with your partners to circle the wagons against the fraudsters.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

You’ll learn:

Who the stakeholders are, plus why and how is each is affected

The MMPs’ role in this ecosystem

What fraud is and what benchmarks should be used for defining it

How to collaborate to detect and manage fraud on an ongoing basis

What tools are out there to fight fraud

Speakers:

Tal Dissension, VP Client Success US, Taptica

VP Client Success US, Taptica Stewart Rogers , Analyst-at-Large, VentureBeat

, Analyst-at-Large, VentureBeat Rachael Brownell, Moderator, VentureBeat



This VB Live event is sponsored by Taptica.