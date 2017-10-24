Next Generation Driver Targets Indoor Fixtures with Tri-Mode Dimming, Intelligent Controls, Wireless Mesh Connectivity and Programmable Outputs to Save Energy, Time and Money

ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and connected LED drivers for the lighting industry, today announced the world’s smallest programmable output drivers with wireless communications for indoor lighting applications will be demonstrated October 27-30, 2017 at the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair.

“ERP is accelerating the Internet of Lights by embedding intelligence, connectivity and dimming into a very small footprint,” said Michael Archer, CEO of ERP Power. “Every LED luminaire design engineer who has held our driver in their hand simply says ‘Wow!’ and comments on the industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, and high efficiency at competitive cost. There is no longer a need to compromise the creative style or capabilities of new lighting fixture designs.”

The patent-pending power electronics design includes 30W/40W/50W models which help LED lighting fixture manufacturers meet the technical requirements of ENERGY STAR®, California Title 24 and the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) specifications. The UL Class P next generation ERP driver design is one-fifth smaller than similar capacity drivers in the industry; programmable for flexible deployment in a broad range of constant current applications; connected with wired and wireless controls; and high efficiency to reduce electricity consumption. The new ERP drivers are designed in California and built to last with a 5-year limited warranty.

Programmable Output

Customers can deploy a single driver across multiple lighting fixtures if the power output is programmable. This lowers inventory costs in the customer’s supply chain. The ERP next generation driver output is high efficiency and fully programmable in a wide range of output currents while maintaining efficiency of 90% from 50-100% of load with power factor greater than 0.9 and THD less than 20%.

Wireless Connectivity

ERP’s programmable LED drivers with integrated Bluetooth® mesh communications make dimming, scheduling, and ambient scene control as simple as a swipe of your finger or the sound of your voice. The secure, plug-and-play, Bluetooth® mesh wireless controls architecture leverages a turnkey solution of app, cloud, and firmware pre-integrated with proven LED drivers designed to last for the lifetime of the installation. Other wireless controls based on Wi-Fi, ZigBee, or IEEE 802.15.4 are available in addition to wired controls protocol support for DALI, DMX, Lutron and others.

Tri-Mode Dimming

Extensive dimmer compatibility is provided through ERP Power’s unique Tri-Mode Dimming™ feature which provides TRIAC, ELV & 0-10 V support and dim-to-off along with options for alternative linear and logarithmic dimming profiles from 1-100%.

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and connected LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

