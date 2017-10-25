Retailers already dread “showrooming” — visiting stores to find items and then buying them online for a lower price. Imagine how much they may fear augmented reality shopping.
GamesBeat lead reporter Dean Takahashi wrote about how the Osterhout Design Group, Qualcomm, and Mastercard are working together on an AR experience for retail shopping. It’ll be in Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
Now, you say this will be in a physical location. Baby steps, my friend. It doesn’t take much imagination to see how AR could be a boon for online shoppers.
Take the retail mannequin. It’s skinny, verging on tiny. Or too muscle-y. And it sure as heck doesn’t look like the average shopper. But with AR, you could one day have a mannequin that looks just like … you. Your proportions. You don’t have to ask if this makes your butt look big — you can see it.
But not only could it show you if your rump has too much bump, it can also show you how those jeans work with other pieces in your closet — shirts, sweaters, or jackets. Jewelry. Even hats.
I hate shopping for clothes. I have a long abdomen and short legs, and nothing off the rack looks right. All my pants need tailoring. So I never really know what a piece of clothing will look like on me. But with AR, I could tailor the clothes and see before I buy the jeans or anyone takes a pair of scissors to fabric. And one day, I hope I can do it in my closet.
It’s a shopping future I’m looking forward to.
For AR/VR coverage, send news tips to Dean Takahashi and Jeff Grubb (for those that cross over into PC gaming). Please send guest post submissions to Rowan Kaiser. Please be sure to visit our AR/VR Channel.
—Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor
P.S. Tactai thinks its force feedback solution will make VR feel more immersive. Take a gander at its demo.
From GamesBeat
Everysight to sell Raptor AR smartglasses for cyclists
Everysight announced today its Raptor augmented reality smartglasses will go on sale for $650 and up. The glasses are aimed at cyclists, triathletes, and other tech-savvy early adopters. The Haifa, Israel-based company said the glasses can provide riders with real-time information about how fast they are going and what they need to do to keep […]
3 keys to improving user retention in virtual reality
Virtual reality’s failure to live up to its hype is well documented. Poor user retention plays a significant role in this matter, as it does with any other technology product. However, disappointing retention is often mainly a function of a poorly designed product and user experience. How can VR companies create better user experiences that compel […]
ODG, Mastercard, and Qualcomm show off augmented reality shopping
Augmented reality may be a big part of the future of shopping. Mastercard, Osterhout Design Group, and Qualcomm have created a prototype retail experience that incorporates augmented reality glasses, iris authentication, and seamless mobile payments. The exhibit is meant to get companies and consumers excited about the potential of AR to reshape the way we […]
Tactai wants to bring better touch feedback to virtual reality
Virtual reality and augmented reality have delivered realistic visuals and sound to virtual experiences, but they’re completely lacking a sense of touch. Tactai wants to change that with a new kind of multi-modal touch feedback technology. If it works, it could lead to a new generation of VR and AR headsets that can add a […]
AdHawk’s tiny sensors could enable much smaller VR headsets and AR glasses
A Canadian company called AdHawk Microsystems is announcing that it has created small motion-tracking sensors that could be a boon for augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets. Current AR and VR products are oversized for consumers, and bulky camera-based sensors are a big part of that problem. But AdHawk has created eye-tracking sensors that […]
Reflekt adds live service to its platform that replaces training manuals with AR
As the hype around consumer augmented reality applications ebbs and flows, one company believes the real potential lies in enterprise applications. Reflekt has created a platform that allows companies to turn their training and repair manuals into augmented reality applications. Today, during the Augmented World Expo in its hometown of Munich, the company announced that it had […]
Beyond GamesBeat
What Is The Future Of 360-Degree Video?
Filmmaking is in a very strange place right now. While traditional filmmakers focus on witty scripts and clever cinematography, technology such as smartphones have revamped how we tell stories; how quickly we can tell them, and how many get access to see them (hint: everyone). (via UploadVR)
Interview: Composing Music For VR With Jeremy Tisser
How do you captivate an audience? Some of the more obvious responses are stunning visuals, an engrossing storyline or relatable characters. However one of the most powerful tools for capturing a viewer’s attention often goes overlooked by the masses: Music. (via VR Scout)
Virtual reality – the only way same-sex marriage is legal in Australia
As Australians agonizingly await the final results from the same-sex marriage survey (which doesn’t even guarantee a change in the law), gay couples continue having to tie the knot elsewhere, as it’s insanely the only way. (via The Next Web)
Atlas Obscura is using virtual reality to transport readers to the world’s distant, exotic locations
Atlas Obscura has built its brand and business around its mission to help people discover the real world. Now it’s experimenting with bringing that ethos to the virtual world as well. (via NiemanLab)
Subscribe to AR/VR Weekly
and receive this newsletter every Wednesday