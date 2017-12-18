APEX, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 18, 2017–

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB:FPVD) announced today that it has received an additional order for 100 LE50 HD body cameras and accessories from its exclusive European distributor.

Working with our distributor, police departments in the EU are choosing the LE50 body cameras over our competitors’ models. The LE50 is CE compliant, a requirement for sales of electronics in the EU.

CE compliance assures that Force Protection Video will be able to participate in marketing the LE50 worldwide. Many of our competitors do not have FCC or CE certifications. All cameras and electronics that Force Protection offers for sale are in conformity to these standards.

Our cameras are state-of-the-art designs using the Ambarella chip design. The added FCC, IC and CE certifications help ensure potential customers of the quality of our products. The added cost we absorbed in obtaining these certifications is evidence of our commitment to providing quality products that are accepted worldwide.

Paul Feldman, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We are excited about this additional order of 100 cameras and accessories. We look forward to receiving more orders from this client in the future.”

The Force Protection Video LE10 and LE50 cameras are rugged HD design which incorporates Ambarella (NASDAQ AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ:GPRO) sports cameras.

