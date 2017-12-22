HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc has told bankers it would top its annual revenue target by as much as 18 percent, sources with knowledge of the matter said, marking a comeback from a sales slump in recent years that triggered a business overhaul.

Xiaomi, which has been hearing bank pitches for what could be the world’s biggest tech float next year, will rake in a net profit of at least $1 billion in 2017, banker projections based on the company’s revenue estimate of $17 billion to $18 billion show. Profits are estimated to reach about $2 billion in 2018.

The calculations also take into account data on operating costs provided by the company, said the sources with knowledge of the discussions. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not public.

Bankers and analysts expect Xiaomi’s profits to continue growing sharply into 2019, which one source said would make a $100 billion valuation at IPO look “reasonable”.

A spokeswoman for Xiaomi – that is expected to soon mandate its leading banks for an IPO – confirmed the company had topped the annual revenue goal, of about $15 billion, but declined to comment on IPO-related matters or its financials.

“We have never externally disclosed any expected net profit and growth data and we do not respond to irresponsible speculation and rumors,” she said.

