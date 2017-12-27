Nobody in tech can stir up their fan base with a single tweet like Elon Musk. The cofounder of Tesla and Space X and the Boring Company did it again this week when he announced vague plans for Tesla to make a pickup truck after the Model Y.

I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017

The Model Y is Tesla’s hybrid SUV, which has been pegged to start production sometime in 2019. While Musk had previously announced plans for a pickup, the latest tweet clarifies where those plans rank in Tesla’s growing list of priorities. Musk had also said before that the design of the pickup truck should be unveiled with the next 24 months.