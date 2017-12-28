BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 28, 2017–

Augmenix, Inc. a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary absorbable hydrogels that separate and protect organs at risk during prostate radiotherapy, today announced that it will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. John Pedersen, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. PST.

About Augmenix, Inc.

Augmenix, Inc. is a privately held company based in the Boston area focused on the development and commercialization of radiation oncology products using its proprietary hydrogel technology. The company was founded by Incept LLC in 2008 and is funded by several leading venture capital groups. More information about Augmenix can be found at http://www.Augmenix.com.

