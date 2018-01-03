Dell has beefed up its super-thin flagship XPS 13 laptop with a 4K display and a new eighth-generation Intel quad-core i7 processor.

The new XPS 13 has a 4K UltraHD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and InfinityEdge touch technology.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company bills this as the smallest 13-inch laptop, at 0.3 to 0.46 inches thick and 2.67 pounds. The company revealed the new laptop ahead of the CES 2018 event, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas next week. At a Dell preview event, I picked it up and had no trouble holding it with one hand.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The 52-watt-hour (Whr) battery lasts for 19 hours and 46 minutes and can be replaced by the customer.

The white laptop has options for an Intel i5-8250U processor at 3.4 GHz, or a i7-8550U processor at 4.0 GHz. The fingerprint reader is now on the side with the power button.

In an interview, Dell vice president Frank Azor said the designers took inspiration from fashion, where rose gold is a trending color and white accents are popular. He said the XPS team of a dozen people spent 11,520 hours and 50 trials to get the look of the system right. The final result was based on a crystalline silica material with the white color woven in, like a fabric, in nine composite layers.

It has 64-bit Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro options, memory options of 4 gigabytes to 16 gigabytes, and Intel integrated graphics. The laptop also has stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, a webcam with four array digital microphones, and a Thunderbolt Dock Optical Drive option.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The machine has a second heat pipe to dissipate heat and an additional thiner fan so it can consume more power without overheating. Dell believes it can beat any other 13-inch laptop on the market on thermals.

That’s important, as my older XPS model has a tendency to overheat. The new XPS 13 is available today for $950 with Ubuntu and $1,000 with Windows.