Xilinx announced that its board of directors has appointed Victor Peng as CEO, effective January 29. He will become the fourth CEO in the $2 billion company’s history and takes the helm of the company at a time when competition with the world’s biggest chip maker, Intel, is acute.

Xilinx is one of Silicon Valley’s oldest chip companies, founded in 1984 in San Jose, California. It makes chips that are easily customizable, allowing them to be used in the last minute in products where the protocols or details keep changing up to the last minute. Those chips are standard products that are like blank slates, and engineers customize them using software. They program the chips to do specific functions.

Peng is an interesting choice, as there were days in the past when Asian American CEOs were a rarity in Silicon Valley. He’ll be the primary leader in giving customers a choice when it comes to acquiring programmable chips from Intel. As a former leader at Advanced Micro Devices, Peng knows what that competition is like.

“Victor is unique in his ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution and has an incredible ability to inspire and lead transformation. He has been the architect of Xilinx’s innovations for the past decade and will move the company forward with the speed required to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us,” said Dennis Segers, chairman of the board of Xilinx, in a statement. “Victor is a proven leader with exceptional business acumen and a deep, unwavering dedication to customers. The board is thrilled to appoint Victor CEO as the company enters its next chapter of expanded innovation and growth.”

It won’t be easy to compete, as Xilinx’s arch rival, Altera, was acquired by Intel for $16.7 billion in 2015.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead Xilinx at such a dynamic time in our industry,” said Peng. “The world of technology is changing rapidly, and I plan to architect Xilinx to take advantage of where I see the greatest opportunities for transformational growth. Xilinx is in a rare position of strength and is poised to capitalize on the next shift in computing. By focusing on delivering unique value to new areas as well as our traditional markets, I plan to accelerate the company’s growth and create the next wave of shareholder value.”

Since joining the company in 2008, Peng has spearheaded industry-leading strategy and technical shifts across the company’s portfolio of products and services. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer and was appointed to the board in October 2017.

Before joining Xilinx, Peng served as corporate vice president of the graphics products group (GPG) silicon engineering at Advanced Micro Devices, where he also served as a leader in AMD’s central silicon engineering team supporting graphics, console game products, CPU chipset and consumer business units.

Peng, 57, succeeds Moshe Gavrielov, 63, who will step down as CEO and from the board of directors on January 28, as part of a previously announced CEO succession plan.