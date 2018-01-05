High-touch, multichannel engagement is within every brand’s reach, but it requires putting AI in the driver’s seat. Join leading Forrester analyst Rusty Warner for a VB Live event that will bust common myths around AI in marketing, and provide practical tips for fully integrating customer data and AI into your cross-channel marketing.

Register here for free.

Gartner warns brands that customer experience is the new battlefield for competitive advantage. Is your brand up to the challenge?

Everywhere your customer goes, they’re connected, and they’re leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for marketers to follow — data that reveals essential behavioral information on everything from their intents to their interests, their buying actions today and their purchasing plans for tomorrow.

With that data you’ve suddenly broken past the sound barrier of demographic or lifecycle segmentation into precise, highly targeted, completely personalized experiences produced at light speed: where, when, and how your customer wants and needs you to engage with them. In other words, segment-of-one engagement strategies.

AI as the differentiator

But of course there’s a catch: we’re talking about huge amounts of information that all require lightning-fast processing and response, if you want to stay right at your customers’ side.

With that volume of data, moving at those speeds, marketers need to turn to AI to to process the data, come up with 1:1 recommendations, and to trigger customer journeys at the right time for each customer based on predictive scores that update continuously.

And in this way, marketers become storytellers again, using the power of AI to help scale their vision to millions, each personalized individually and designed to delight — a far cry from the first generation of automation solutions that promised personalization at scale, but at the cost of creativity.

AI: the core of the new marketing hub

This new vision also requires brands to move beyond static marketing automation technology strategy. Innovative one-to-one solutions allow customer data to be captured in one place and updated in real time, while allowing you to orchestrate marketing and engagement strategy across every channel, from your website and promotional emails to your paid channel outlets. like display and Facebook advertising.

It means going all-in: putting AI at the core of your marketing rather than dipping your toes in with non-essential marketing tasks. Understanding and unifying the customer interaction data creates the maps that brands can use to deliver personalized and automated customer journeys. For the first time, brands can pair their customer-centric marketing goals with actual customer-centered marketing, and craft customer journeys guided by AI.

To learn more about how to go all-in on an AI-powered, customer-centered marketing strategy, avoid potential pitfalls, and identify the technology and solutions that are right for you, don’t miss this VB Live event.

Don’t miss out!

Register for free now.

In this VB Live event, you’ll:

Understand the power of the customer data you have at your fingertips

Learn how to leverage data to drive personalized, cross-channel marketing

Discover how AI can transform your marketing strategy

Speakers:

Rusty Warner , Analyst, Forrester Research

, Analyst, Forrester Research Vijay Chittoor , CEO, Blueshift

, CEO, Blueshift Shannon Johlic , Director of Marketing, Blueshift

, Director of Marketing, Blueshift Stewart Rogers , Analyst at Large, VentureBeat

, Analyst at Large, VentureBeat Rachael Brownell, Moderator, VentureBeat

Sponsored by Blueshift