Belkin is betting big on wireless charging for its 2018 portfolio of mobile power accessories.

The Los Angeles company unveiled its product line-up ahead of CES 2018, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas next week. It includes wireless charging solutions, USB-C power banks, and fast-charging power delivery wall chargers. Belkin is the No. 1 mobile power company in the world, according to market researchers NPD and GFK.

“We’ve been building wireless charging products for years but are excited to expand the use cases for consumers globally from beyond the desktop, countertop or bedside table to on-the-go wireless charging scenarios,” said Steve Malony, general manager at Belkin, in an email. “Our technology is unique and differentiated because we have the in-house competencies to ideate and execute quickly, from design to engineering to manufacturing.”

The products include the Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, which is a universal wireless charging pad that supports Apple, Samsung, and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed with a 10-watt output charge. It comes in a variety of colors, and it is engineered to minimize the amount of electromagnetic noise and to ensure full device functionality. It charges through most cases up to 3 millimeters thick, and it will be available in the spring or summer of 2018.

Belkin also debuted a Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand, which also supports the same devices and charges at the same rate. It has a significant amount of shielding, resistors, premium materials, and components inside of the charging pad to provide maximum charging efficiency. It will also debut in the spring or summer. There’s also a Boost Up wireless charging car mount, a Boost Up dual wireless charging pad, and a Boost Up wireless charging system for public locations.

Belkin also has a line of USB-C 10K pocket power banks for wired charging. It can fast-charge Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 enabled devices up to 80 percent in 35 minutes. It also has fast-charging wall chargers that can charge up to four times faster than conventional 5-watt chargers, also based on Qualcomm Quick Charge technology.

Belkin was founded in 1983 and has 1,400 employees.