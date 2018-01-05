Add even greater utility, while enhancing health and wellbeing, with up to five automatic and adjustable lighting modes based on time of day, location and more

WiZ Connected Light, the leading innovator of smart lighting technology, today announced the new Scheduled Presets function enabling your smart lights to know your regular activity level throughout the day and night, automatically providing the most suitable light you need at that moment, delivered based on the time of day to enhance wellness and match your lifestyle. This feature is a game changer when using voice controlled assistants. Come see our exhibit at CES 2018 in Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 42908.

It is well known that lighting affects health, especially mental health and serenity, and the new Scheduled Presets control how a light behaves when you turn it on at any point over a 24-hour period. Now you can deliver subtle lighting in your room as you awake in the morning, Daylight lighting in the living room in the afternoon, or a dim night light set for that middle-of-the-night trip for a drink of water in the kitchen.

Scheduled Presets can be set up in seconds to work via WiZ’s top-rated app — available via Google Play and the Apple App Store — through the remote or using voice activation with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. With the Scheduled Presets function, found in the app’s Schedules menu, each room’s schedule is depicted via a simple circle, just like a clock face, making it easier to set-up, manage, and customize easy:

Tap on a Light Mode icon to change light mode or light brightness for any time of day

Hold the button down longer to change a phase’s start time or duration for even more customization

Use up to five unique light phases in each room – it’s truly up to your own preference!

Activating the functionality is simple and easy right out of the box, and comes with commonly-used presets already installed for worry-free setup. These can be easily changed to take advantage of any of WiZ smart lights’ 64,000 shades of white and 16 million color choices.

Voice control and interoperability with other systems are available via Integrations with the most popular players including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant (and Google Home) and IFTTT, which can allow interconnection with other IoT products and thousands of usage scenarios, connecting your daily activities to your smart lights in a new way to enhance your lifestyle.

The WiZ full range of smart LED light bulbs, recessed lighting and contemporary luminaires is available online at HomeDepot.com, Amazon and BedBathandBeyond.com. Select products can also be found at Costco.com. For more information about WiZ Connected Light, visit www.wizconnected.com or see our exhibit at CES 2018 in Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 42908.

About WiZ

WiZ is the culmination of the latest lighting innovation and technologies from TAO Group, a French-Asian company established in 2004. After producing more than 80 million lights over the past 12 years, TAO is among the key players in the smart lighting industry with deployments in more than 25 countries. WiZ is one of the only connected lighting software platforms available for both consumers and professional markets. The cutting-edge WiZ ecosystem is managed by over 30 in-house electronic and software engineers who continue to improve, scale and enrich the open community through the WiZ Connected OEM Partnership Program. The program is open to other lighting vendors and aims to transform traditional luminaires into intelligent, connected lighting solutions. Learn more about WiZ connected lights at https://wizconnected.com.

