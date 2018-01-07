If you’re checking out a home you might buy, you might not catch on to some key pieces of information about it, like how close it is to major arterial traffic, or if a street is really as quiet as the realtor says. That’s why Liberty Mutual Insurance is unveiling two data-driven tools that help consumers find the right home and protect it as well.

The Boston-based company is unveiling Total Home Score and Dwellbeing, which can help homebuyers and homeowners make more informed decisions and live with more peace of mind. These new tools are being launched by Solaria Labs, Liberty Mutual Insurance’s innovation center founded in September 2015 to foster new thinking at the insurance giant, which was founded in 1912.

The Total Home Score will aggregate data about homes and neighborhoods on a map, where you can see at a glance a visualization of features such as noise or traffic. The map reminds me of the video game SimCity, where various factors contribute to the happiness of residents, known as Sims.

“We want to bring analytics to help consumers understand hidden factors before they move into a new home,” said Adam L’Italien, vice president of global consumer markets innovation at Liberty Mutual, in an interview with VentureBeat. “These tools can aid you in a search you might discover on your own.”

The Total Home Score includes livability factors such as the Road Score, which measures daily traffic patterns and the prevalence of aggressive and potentially dangerous driving around a neighborhood, while the Quiet Score factors in estimated noise levels surrounding a home. It measures how close a home is to a major road, train, or subway network.

Solaria Labs is making technology available through an applications programming interface, so third-party developers can create additional applications that tap the public and private data that goes into the Total Home Score calculations.

Image Credit: Liberty Mutual

So far, the Quiet Score data is being fine-tuned with hundreds of field measurements around Greater Boston. Total Home Score has rolled out in Boston and Chicago. L’Italien said that research shows that as many as 40 percent of people would have thought twice if they understood noise levels before purchasing a home.

“This helps because you can’t sample a week’s worth of noise or traffic before you make a decision,” L’Italien said.

Total Home Score livability factors range from 0-100, with 100 being the highest score. All livability factors start at 100 and decrease based on local geospatial data around the home.

“There are many hidden factors that aren’t easily uncovered at an open house or home inspection. When looking for a home that’s right for your family, information is everything, and with Total Home Score, that information is right at your fingertips,” said DIY expert and television personality Chip Wade, in a statement.

Wade and his wife and real estate agent Pauli Wade have teamed up with Liberty Mutual to show consumers the importance of having full transparency during a house hunt. In the future, Liberty Mutual could add data to judge how safe a neighborhood or street is, and whether a home is a good place for a vacation rental.

Dwellbeing, meanwhile, helps assess the health of a home or apartment. It helps residents proactively maintain their dwellings through task-oriented notifications.

Dwellbeing will send customized alerts when common household appliances or systems need to be maintained and provide details on how to go about servicing them. Dwellbeing is in testing with a limited number of users and is expected to be available to the broader public later this year.

L’Italien said Solaria Labs is looking at emerging trends inside and outside the industry, and it is experimenting with risk mitigation and protection for consumers. L’Italien said the labs new office in Singapore will get access to more data as that country becomes a smart city.

“As cities get smarter, this data will become more and more available,” he said.