Cars are getting smarter. And that’s why Qualcomm is announcing that Honda will be using Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon mobile processor as well as other advanced connected car technologies in its 2018 Honda Accord model.

As cars head toward autonomy, manufacturers are loading them up with electronics. Qualcomm’s tech will provide support for personalization, infotainment systems (such as car dashboards), and telematics in the Accord. The company made the announcement at CES 2018, the big tech trade show this week in Las Vegas, where car chips are a thing.

The Accord uses the Snapdragon Automotive Platform to power in-vehicle infotainment and navigation, as well as 4G LTE modem for connectivity. Qualcomm drives music, video streaming, 3D navigation, support for high-resolution displays, and graphics processing.

Cristiano Amon said at the company’s press event that Qualcomm gained 25 car customers in 2017. And 12 car makers have adopted Snapdragon Automotive.

“There should be no car that is not a connected car,” he said.

BYD, a Chinese energy company, also said it will use Qualcomm’s tech for an upcoming electric vehicle line. The vehicles are expected to launch in 2019, and they will power integrated infotainment and digital cluster systems using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A automotive platform.

Qualcomm is also providing car chips for the Jaguar Land Rover’s telematics and infotainment systems, as well as demonstrating Cellular V2X technology, which allows vehicles to communicate with other cars directly.