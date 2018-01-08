The Internet of Things is going to get noisier. Qualcomm is launching its Home Hub platform with support for Android Things and Google Assistant.

At CES 2018, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas, Qualcomm unveiled its purpose-built platforms and system modules for home devices that are enabled with the artificial intelligence of Google Assistant.

The Home Hub platform is based on the Qualcomm SDA624 and SDA212 system on chips (SoCs). The idea is to make it easy for Qualcomm’s customers to create devices for the Internet of Things, which makes everyday objects smart and connected.

By enabling the devices with Google Assistant, Qualcomm makes it easier for developers to create smart consumer objects with the voice user interface consumers have embraced in the form of devices such as Amazon Echo with Alexa.

Harman and Lenovo are currently working with Qualcomm on home products, such as the new Lenovo Smart Display, that use the Qualcomm Home Hub platforms.

“The design of AI-enabled home hubs can be a complex task, requiring original equipment manufacturers to bring together connectivity, compute and security hardware and software elements in a very short time,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president of product management at Qualcomm. “Our Home Hub platforms using Android Things are able to integrate the necessary technologies, with support for voice interfaces, connectivity to several ecosystems, and cloud integration to enable a wide range of IoT devices.”

Soon, appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, and washing machines will respond to your natural language voice commands, and they will support multimedia, video cameras, and touch displays.

Software and security updates can be pushed to installed devices through the Google Cloud, helping OEMs to quickly and efficiently add new features, fix bugs, and update security while reducing cost of product life cycle maintenance — even at global scale.

Devices based on the Android Things and Qualcomm Home Hub platforms can utilize additional Google cloud-based services to provide consumers with meaningful information and more entertainment. Designs are expected to be available in the first quarter.