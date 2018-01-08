Whirlpool is launches the Yummly 2.0 app to help you run a digital kitchen, which the appliance maker hopes will be full of Whirlpool products. Among the benefits: Yummly will recommend what you should cook by recognizing the ingredients you have in your refrigerator.

The Yummly app provides you with personalized recipe recommendations and cooking resources, and the new one incorporates improvements such as image recognition technology to recommend recipes based on the ingredients users have on hand. CES 2018 will be full of these kinds of technologies, but it is interesting to see how many big non-tech companies are diving into the domain of tech with the advent of the Internet of Things, or making everyday objects smart and connected.

The Yummly app can also streamline grocery shopping and meal prep with scheduling features, step-by-step recipes, including video tutorials, timers, and more handy tools for cooking. You can use the app to connect to Whirlpool stoves, ranges, microwaves, and other appliances. And you can use it to set and change temperature, settings, cook time and more right from a device.

You can tell Yummly your personal diets, allergies, tastes and flavor preferences, and it will serve up recipes that match. Then you can further narrow down the search of its over two million recipes by ingredient, prep time, course, cuisine, occasion, nutrition and more.

“Yummly uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and taste, making it the ideal source for recipes tailored to specific taste preferences and dietary needs,” said Brian Witlin, chief executive officer of Yummly, in a statement.

The latest Yummly update integrates with smart appliances from Whirlpool and adds to a variety of features and functions to make meal time simpler.

You can use it to schedule meals for family members and tell people when it’s time to start cooking. Yummly 2.0 will use image recognition technology to recognize multiple foods simultaneously and recommend recipes based on these on-hand ingredients. Machine learning will be used to train and evolve Yummly’s image recognition model, which will learn from an extensive database of food images.

In addition to soon being able to connect with Whirlpool appliances, Yummly syncs with other time-saving technologies as well. With one click, users can add the ingredients from any recipe to their shopping list. Yummly automatically categorizes the items to make any trip to the store easier. It can also place an order for online grocery delivery through Instacart.

The Yummly app runs on iOS or Google Play, and the integration with Whirlpool appliances will be coming later in 2018. Whirlpool is also adding Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services to control appliances.

And it has launched Scan-to-Cook technology, which will help ensure the right settings every time families prepare a frozen food meal. You scan the UPC bar code on select frozen food packages in the Whirlpool mobile app and the Scan-to-Cook technology will send the right directions to the appliance.