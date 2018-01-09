LONDON & NEW-YORK & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 9, 2018–

Tinyclues, provider of a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-first marketing solution, today announced an agreement with British multinational, multichannel retailer, Arcadia Group.

As the owner of established and beloved high street clothing retailers Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Topman, Topshop and Wallis – and out of town chain Outfit, Arcadia Group has chosen Tinyclues AI-first marketing platform to help reinvent its email campaign targeting and planning while increasing customer engagement and ultimately delivering growth. Tinyclues’ first project for the Arcadia Group will be to focus on one of its brands, Evans, the leading specialist women’s retailer that focuses on ‘fit to flatter’ design, fit and style advice. The chain has over 180 stores around the UK and Ireland, an established international market and online presence at evans.co.uk.

Simon Pritchard, Arcadia Group’s Digital Director said: “At Arcadia, we work continuously to ensure our investment in digital marketing is bringing incremental growth to our business. We have chosen Tinyclues because we believe its ‘Deep AI’-driven marketing solution will help us to far better match our latest products and offers to our customers. Our objective is to more efficiently target our campaigns so that their content is tailored to individuals’ needs and wants, increasing customer engagement and sales while also expanding the number of tailored campaigns we’re able to send. We’re looking forward to working with Tinyclues on some major campaigns, starting with the Evans brand.”

Matthieu Chouard, Tinyclues’ SVP Sales EMEA commented: “Tinyclues has a proven track record of helping fashion and retail businesses grow in the UK and worldwide. We are excited about working with such a key player that also happens to be so innovative and like-minded when it comes to engaging existing and new customers. I know we will help Evans and Arcadia optimize their marketing campaigns and deliver long-term growth for the Group.”

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first marketing solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ ground-breaking solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 500 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006038/en/

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd, Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com