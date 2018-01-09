Ooma has built its reputation with internet phones over the past 14 years. Now the company is expanding into home security with smart devices that use artificial intelligence and face recognition.

It’s not such a big leap from smart communication to smart home security, but it’s a crowded market, with an estimated 20 billion connected “internet of things” by 2020, according to the Gartner research firm. Ooma will compete with the likes of Netgear, which has earned the No. 1 spot in security cameras with its Arlo products in the U.S., according to market researcher the NPD Group.

Undeterred, Ooma today announced its own security products at CES 2018, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas. The Ooma Home security system includes a smart video camera with AI for facial and audio recognition. It also features geofencing capabilities to automatically arm and disarm it, and you can customize the radius to suit your needs.

In addition to the security camera and geofencing feature, Ooma is releasing a siren and smoke detector. The new siren has a 100-decibel alarm that sounds when a sensor is triggered while it’s armed.

The certified smoke detector works with Ooma Home to alert homeowners when smoke is detected, whether they are at home or not. Ooma is also announcing integration with the VTech garage door sensor to alert homeowners if their garage door is left open.

“Ooma continues to push the innovation envelope in the smart home category by enabling new services like Ooma Home, the most complete and affordable DIY home security solution for protecting family and property,” said Ooma CEO Eric Stang, in a statement. “By adding a smart video camera, geofencing, and brand new wireless sensors, integrated with our unique Remote 911 emergency response, we’re providing safety, security, and peace of mind to families throughout North America.”

Ooma’s new Butterfleye AI-powered video camera is a wire-free security camera that learns from what is going on around it. It is able to detect and recognize people, pets, and sounds and will continue working even during internet and power outages. The video camera also features advanced battery technology, 16GB of internal storage, and onboard image processing.

Ooma Home security already includes motion, water, door, and window sensors and a Remote 911 call feature to connect users with their local emergency services dispatcher from anywhere in the world.

You can easily customize the system with a variety of real-time notifications, including phone calls, SMS, email alerts, and app notifications. You can also program the sensors to trigger the Butterfleye video camera to record, and it uses facial recognition to avoid false alarms triggered by pets or loud noises.

And you can set up the garage door, smoke detector, and siren with Ooma Home Security using the Ooma Home Security Mobile App for iOS and Android mobile devices.

In the U.S., the video camera sells for $200, the water sensor for $30, the motion sensor for $35, and the door and window sensors for $25 each. The garage door sensor is $30, the smoke detector is $60, and the siren is $40. The products will ship in the first quarter of 2018.