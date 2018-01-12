DBC is the first AI computing platform driven by blockchain. It is a new attempt between AI and Digital Currency. The company introduced its cloud platform in May 2017 and already created a working product with over 100 manufacturers using the platform including Microsoft, Samsung, Siemens, and Lenovo.

DeepBrain Chain is an Artificial Intelligence Computing Platform driven by blockchain. The DBC project is for global AI computing resource sharing and resource scheduling because many small businesses do not have the money to buy expensive GPU servers, but many companies have a large number of GPU servers which are idle. Scheduling global resources and increasing the utilization efficiency of resources are of positive significance regarding the AI business computing costs reduction. Its vision aims at providing a decentralized AI Computing platform, which is low cost, private, flexible, and safe.

The DeepBrain Chain platform serves the interests of several parties. Firstly, the Miner’s main income is rewarded with token from mining. Secondly, AI companies just pay small amounts to run. Thirdly, the Chain uses the smart contract to separate the data provider and data trainer physically. Thus, it protects the data of the provider. The interests of three major parties can be reconciled with the advanced technology. When AI factories’ user requirements are in peak or trough, DeepBrain Chain can also automatically adjust. If some nodes of DBC are attacked by hackers, the remaining nodes are working well as usual. DBC makes sure AI factories’ operations will never be interrupted.

The top scientists team, mode innovation and product landing form three distinctive advantages of the project. DeepBrain was awarded First Prize in the Enterprise Sector of the SMP First Evaluation of Chinese Human-Computer Dialogue Technology when more than thirty national top AI teams participated in this competition.

DBC is the first AI computing platform driven by blockchain. It is a new attempt between AI and Digital Currency. The company introduced its cloud platform in May 2017 and already created a working product with over 100 manufacturers using the platform including Microsoft, Samsung, Siemens, and Lenovo. There are more than 100 client experiences proving the DeepBrain Cloud Platform’s high performance.

DBC features a strong alliance with NEO (considered the “Ethereum of China”). It is currently touring the USA, Ireland, Holland, Germany and other countries. The DBC tokens have been listed on the exchanges including Lbank, Kucoin, Gate.io, Allcoin and Huobi.pro.

