Fancy ringside seats to the biggest matches in the WWE? They’re only a VR headset away.

NextVR this week announced that it had formed a partnership with the wrestling brand to bring highlights from its biggest matches to its app later this year. As reported by Variety, six episodes are to be produced, running around 10 minutes in length each. You’ll see every punch, kick, and ungraceful stage dive as if you were there in person.

Just like the rest of NextVR’s content, the highlights will be free to download on headsets that actually support the NextVR app, which includes PlayStation VR, Google Daydream, Gear VR and Microsoft’s new Windows-based ‘Mixed Reality’ devices. Previously, WWE highlights appeared on Samsung’s own 360-degree video platform for Gear, but this latest move will ensure more fans have access to this content.

This isn’t NextVR’s only big news this week. Over at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas the company revealed its new broadcast solution that will actually allow viewers to physically move around inside 360-degree content. Look for much more from the team as the year goes on.

