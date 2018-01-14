“Artificial intelligence” or just “AI” is an opaque term with no commonly agreed definition and a disputed scope. We routinely use it to represent one or many of a range of diverse technologies which have the power to bring substantial, transformative, and disruptive changes throughout the entire world. We hear it with increasing frequency in news stories, due to the growing impact of the technologies it is considered to represent. Many organizations are scrambling to adopt it into their marketing materials and incorporate it into their internal processes. Given the current buzz around the term, surely it makes sense to “get with the program” and to capitalize on the high level of interest. Why wouldn’t you want people looking at your company to immediately think “AI?”

Science and technology communities have seen the use of AI as problematic for decades. The term is infrequently mentioned within research fields such as machine learning, data science, image analysis, and natural language processing. Perhaps now is the time for those of us who work in these areas or who have a deeper appreciation of the history of the field to think about how we engage with our employers and stakeholders. Particularly, how we communicate effectively around these emerging technologies, whilst minimizing the risks inherent in aggregating them all under a single over-hyped brand. Below I present three inter-related reasons for the unpopularity of the AI label within the scientific communities and extend each with an argument as to why we might want to be cautious about over-adoption of this term in the industry.

1. The “historical” argument

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

— George Santayana

We have seen two AI winters now. When these occurred, research funding dried up, projects were canned, jobs were been lost, and scientific progress was constrained. The next major glitch in the history of AI will be different, it will be less of a winter and more of a backlash. This seems almost a certainty now. The question that remains is more about how big the backlash will be. If current predictions about the impact of automation on the employment market become a reality, this could be sizeable. In which case, expect to see increasing negative publicity associated with AI and, as with the previous two AI winters, a consequent scramble by individuals and organizations to achieve damage limitation by visibly distancing themselves from the term. The fallout could deeply impact academic research activities if it reaches political levels. Reaction at a political level, to public pressure, risks seeing the introduction of knee-jerk, rather than well-considered, regulatory responses.

2. The “educating the public” argument

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

— Arthur C. Clarke

For most people working in fields which some might see as AI, there are precise, accurate, and meaningful labels which exist. Let’s use them. If we’re working in data science, let’s say so. If we’re developing augmented reality hardware, let’s say so. If we’re focused on natural language processing, then let’s be explicit about that. If we’re combining machine learning approaches within robotics, then let’s describe it with that level of accuracy. Conflating these distinct technologies under a single abstract label wraps an unnecessary veil of mystique around what would otherwise be clear and explicable technologies. If we want to inform the wider public with a sensible understanding of the developments that will impact them, let’s help create that understanding by communicating using accurate and meaningful terminology wherever possible.

If AI will become the huge, all-encompassing, life-changing, paradigm-shifting, singularity-inducing, “thing” that many think, then it will affect every field of science and the lives of everyone on the planet. And this term will thus become even more of a vague umbrella label than it already is … capturing pretty much everything, and meaning pretty much anything. It will be even more non-specific and problematic than it is now. If the majority of the general population comes to perceive AI as effectively “magic,” then the science and technology communities will have failed in one of the most important educational challenges they ever faced.

3. The “semantic” argument

“The question of whether machines can think … is about as relevant as the question of whether submarines can swim.”

— Edsger W. Dijkstra

We took the word intelligence, that for centuries people argued over the meaning of, and incorporated it into a term intended to define a scientific discipline. The consequence is that we created an expression which in itself is also indefinable. The resulting wide-ranging views of what AI now means (unfortunately, “Skynet” for many) routinely derail valuable discussions or debates. Technical conversations about the relevance of some form of machine learning approach to a particular challenge can be instantly marginalized by interjections along the lines of “What is intelligence?” “Can machines truly become conscious?” or “Will the machines take over?” A conversation that is off-topic in this way can’t usually be recovered.

It is worth highlighting that there are, in fact, many crucially important philosophical and ethical issues emerging from the fields of data science (personal data, the right to privacy) and automation (issues around self-serving cars, impact on employment) which need urgent consideration. The argument is not that discussions such as these are irrelevant, it is that discussions, arising or ongoing within the context of a specific field, require some degree of focus in order to have any value or achieve any outcome. Since AI is not a specific field, any conversations around this term are, quite reasonably, wide open to interjections from anyone based on their views of what AI represents for them personally. The term has thus become a hotbed for fostering confusion and misunderstanding and is routinely a flashpoint for disagreement between different disciplines and interests.

The counter argument

“Once a new technology rolls over you, if you’re not part of the steamroller, you’re part of the road.” — Stewart Brand

Of course, there is the argument that AI is the “genie out of the bottle.” It’s effectively now an unstoppable force with huge economic impetus driving it; which means that it will impact us regardless of our choice of terminology. All of this is undoubtedly true, and none of this invalidates the arguments above. However, if “AI” development forges ahead without acknowledging or engaging with some of the concerns raised above, it may have troubling social consequences adversely impacting further progress. Some of these consequences might include:

Academic research funding is often more vulnerable to political concerns than businesses are. A reduction in public academic funding, e.g. ML or automation research, due to an AI backlash, simply means an even greater proportion of the continuing scientific development will be increasingly focused within a smaller number of powerful profit-driven corporations.

Whilst it might serve the interests of powerful corporations, to brand themselves as AI, since they can likely weather any such backlash, similar market positioning (should the public come to see AI as negative) may adversely impact small to medium size companies to a relatively greater extent.

On a slightly different note, the guaranteed survival of AI in the industry by economic forces, despite an AI backlash by the general public, may polarize industry versus individual perspectives alongside increasing wealth inequality. The possibility of such a scenario arising for AI only strengthens the case for improving public understanding. Attempts to build that understanding will be obfuscated if, as a matter of routine, the many underlying technologies are uninformatively merged within a single denigrated term.

AI clearly is now the genie out of the bottle. This expression is here to stay. When it’s the right expression to use, let’s use it. When it’s not, and given that we have a wealth of well-defined, commonly accepted, accurate, and meaningful terminology at our fingertips, let’s communicate with our audiences as effectively as we possibly can.

This story originally appeared on Medium. Copyright 2018.

Steve Miller is a data scientist, an engineer, and a researcher with a PhD in Computer Science, a BSc in Biology, and a BEng in Computer & Electronic Engineering.