Bringg, a delivery logistics platform for enterprises, said it has raised $12 million in funding from strategic partners, bringing its total second round to $22 million.

The round includes automotive investor Shmuel Harlap, shipping and real estate magnate Eyal Ofer, and Salesforce Ventures. The company received earlier investments from Aleph VC, Cambridge Capital, Coca-Cola, Ituran, and Pereg Ventures.

Bringg’s delivery logistics platform is used by retail, ecommerce, food, services, and logistics providers in over 50 countries. Customers include brands such as Coca-Cola, Kimberly Clark, Panera Bread, Cdiscount, and Hilti.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company will use the money to build its international reach and expand teams across the company.

Bringg said it helps companies create a leaner supply chain, allowing them to streamline the delivery ecosystem from the headquarters to the field and all the way to the customer. Bringg’s solution creates the optimal customer experience on the front end while ramping up operational efficiencies on the backend through real-time visibility, elastic logistics, and integrated processes.

Customer demand for more convenient, faster, and more affordable deliveries is putting an unprecedented amount of pressure on companies. Bringg’s technology enables customers to digitize their entire supply chain — creating a competitive delivery ecosystem that focuses on end-to-end operational efficiency and customer experience.

“The $23 trillion ecommerce industry is ripe for disruption, and we’re on a mission to help the world’s most-loved brands remain competitive,” said Bringg CEO Raanan Cohen, in a statement.

Cohen added, “The industry is moving at lightning speed, and exceptional delivery options are a must for any retailer to be able to survive and thrive. This is putting an extraordinary amount of pressure on retailer’s profit margins, and our technology is unique as it focuses on efficiencies throughout the entire supply chain — from the first mile to the last.”

The company has 70 employees.